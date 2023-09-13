Back on Market - Lowest priced single family in Lower Chelsea near the new Stockton College!! Sale comes with the Long term cooperative tenant in place on M2M Lease, never late on rent. Located in the Chelsea area one block from bay close to the New Stockton University (Which is building phase 2 and planning for phase 3) and new car wash, 2 Story townhouse with 3 bedrooms upstairs and full basement below, house has new Laminated flooring through out the entire home. New windows, living room, dining room, kitchen with gas cooking stove. full unfinished basement, new hot water & new heater. Future growth of this area makes for an excellent investment! Buy now with a few Bitcoins or ask about Private Financing Available Starting at 10% Property is being sold As-Is, home inspection is for informational purposes only. Seller is only willing to provide buyers with the rental CO for the existing tenant and a new sales CO. You can do a home inspection, dont ask seller to fix everything on it.