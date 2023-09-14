NO PETS PERMITTED. If tenant violates this regulation they will be in default and obligated to immediately provide a 1,000.00 pet security deposit to owner. GUEST pets are prohibited. Owner will prepare all lease contracts and will hold security deposit monies. Credit score of 700 minimum required. Proof of income thru IRS tax returns required. TENANT WILL PROVIDE THEIR OWN REFRIGERATOR AND BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MAINTENANCE OF REFRIGERATOR FOR DURATION OF LEASE. Owner will credit tenant $800.00 in rent after all monies are received by owner. The 800.00 is for purchase of refrigerator that will become the property of the tenant and said refrigerator will be removed from property by the tenant at the expiration or termination of lease. Owner is NOT responsible for any repairs or maintenance to refrigerator at any time. Tenant accepts full responsibility for replacement of refrigerator or repairs to refrigerator
3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $1,600
