Beach living in this cozy 2-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom first-floor unit. Located just 1 block from the beach at 30 S Richards Ave Unit A, this charming yearly rental offers the perfect opportunity to embrace a year-round coastal lifestyle. Upon entering the unit, you will be greeted by a spacious living area, providing ample room for comfortable relaxation and entertainment. The layout flows seamlessly into the well-appointed kitchen with plenty of storage space for all your culinary needs. Step outside onto the outdoor decks, where you can enjoy your morning coffee or evening cocktails while soaking in the refreshing ocean breeze. These outdoor spaces serve as extensions of the living area, expanding your living space and providing the ideal setting for al fresco dining or simply unwinding after a long day. The two bedrooms offer a tranquil retreat, featuring generous closet space and large windows that fill the rooms with natural light. The 1.5 bathrooms provide convenience and privacy for you and your guests. The prime location of this rental allows for easy access to the beach, where you can spend your days swimming, sunbathing, or enjoying various water activities. Additionally, the vibrant local community offers an array of dining options, entertainment venues, and shopping destinations, ensuring there is always something exciting to explore. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make this charming 2-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom unit your year-round home. Experience the joys of beach living and create lasting memories in this perfect yearly rental at 30 S Richards.