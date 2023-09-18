Welcome to 516 E Atlantic Blvd. This charming single family home in the Gardens has all you need to enjoy your winter stay and is just a short walk to some of the best beaches in Ocean City. Featuring two spacious bedrooms and two full bathrooms with a bonus sleeping area off of the dining room. You will love the well appointed and spacious living room with sky lights. The dining room is inviting with an abundance of natural light and seating for six. The kitchen is well stocked and leads to the laundry room with washer and dryer. The inside door to the garage is located off of the laundry room. You will find the private screened porch is a great area to relax and dine al fresco. This rental is also pet friendly with the owner's approval and a $150 pet fee.