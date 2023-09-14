Welcome home to apartment #1217! This classic 1,164 sq. ft. home features 2 bedroom and 2 bathrooms! Inside, you'll find an open floorplan, double vanity sink, balcony, full size laundry room & more! Evergreen at Timber Glen offers a plethora of amenities including complimentary brunch, concierge service, complimentary parking, and 24/7 maintenance. We are also located minutes away from Atlantic City, Stockton University, and Garden State Parkway. This gorgeous home won't last long !!!
2 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $2,295
