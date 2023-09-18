Adorable winter getaway in the heart of Margate's Marina district. A short walk to Sophia's, Tomatoes, & Steve and Cookies. Separate entrance from the other unit. This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit is on the second floor. Enter into cozy living room/ dining area combo. Small galley kitchen with full size appliances, dishwasher stove, fridge, washer, & dryer. Original subway tile bathroom with a tub. One bedroom has full size bunk beds, and can accommodate many people if you have guests! Yard is shared by both units. All of the furniture/dishes/ etc is included with the price of the rent.