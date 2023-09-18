This well-maintained 2-bedroom 2-bath Ranch style Coventry model home is located on a cul-de-sac in the sought-after exclusive, and active 55+ community. This property comes with a 2-car garage and features a spacious floor plan and plenty of natural lighting. It has a cozy living room, dining area, great room, and an eat-in kitchen with lots of countertop space. Both bedrooms are nicely sized and with lots of storage. The community is close to convenient shopping, stores, and restaurants. And close by to hop over to any of the local beaches. Experience the best of both worlds: the beach and the quiet mainland community! The extensive clubhouse is unmatched! Featuring indoor and outdoor pools, sauna, gym, library, card room, and ballroom to name a few. This could be your next home! Call now to schedule a showing!
2 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $385,000
