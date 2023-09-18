Very nice unfurnished 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom second story end unit with washer/dryer and 2 balconies in the popular London Court IIdevelopment of Egg Harbor Twp on the border of Northfield. High cathedral ceilings and carpeting throughout. One assigned parking space andplenty of extra parking. Clubhouse and pool access included. 1yr lease req'd and 1 1/2 months sec dep. credit check mandatory w/$40 app feefor each adult tenant. Great location near Walmart and Sam's. Available for occupancy October 1, 2023