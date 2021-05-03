One person seriously burned in Wildwood boat fire Saturday

WILDWOOD — Officials are investigating a morning boat fire Saturday that caused serious burns to one person and a minor injury to a firefighter.

Fire departments from Wildwood and North Wildwood responded to the 400 block of Dock Street around 10:30 a.m. where they could the 40-foot vessel, which was docked, in flames.

Firefighters from Wildwood Fire Squad Co. 3, under the command of Capt. Matt Johnson and North Wildwood Fire Ladder Co. 2 were flagged down by bystanders to report that a victim with serious burn injuries was brought to a nearby business.

As crews from Wildwood Crest EMS and AtlantiCare Paramedics treated and transported the victim to the Cape May County Armory in Cape May Court House, the alarm was upgraded to a full-first alarm fire, recalling off-duty firefighters and additional resources to the scene.

The burn victim, who was not named, was flown by Medevac helicopter to Jefferson University Hospital Burn Center in Philadelphia and is listed in serious condition.

Wildwood Crest, Rio Grande and Stone Harbor fire departments responded.