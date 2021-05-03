 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One person seriously burned in Wildwood boat fire Saturday
0 comments

One person seriously burned in Wildwood boat fire Saturday

Meteorologist Joe Martucci loves forecasting for our towns in South Jersey. Subscribing to The Press of Atlantic City ensures your stories are being told. Go to pressofac.com/subscribe for our best offers. You can subscribe for a print and digital subscription, or take part in a digital-only package.

WILDWOOD — Officials are investigating a morning boat fire Saturday that caused serious burns to one person and a minor injury to a firefighter.

Fire departments from Wildwood and North Wildwood responded to the 400 block of Dock Street around 10:30 a.m. where they could the 40-foot vessel, which was docked, in flames.

Firefighters from Wildwood Fire Squad Co. 3, under the command of Capt. Matt Johnson and North Wildwood Fire Ladder Co. 2 were flagged down by bystanders to report that a victim with serious burn injuries was brought to a nearby business.

As crews from Wildwood Crest EMS and AtlantiCare Paramedics treated and transported the victim to the Cape May County Armory in Cape May Court House, the alarm was upgraded to a full-first alarm fire, recalling off-duty firefighters and additional resources to the scene.

The burn victim, who was not named, was flown by Medevac helicopter to Jefferson University Hospital Burn Center in Philadelphia and is listed in serious condition.

Wildwood Crest, Rio Grande and Stone Harbor fire departments responded.

As crews worked to douse the flames, the boat broke free of its moorings and began floating east down Otten's Harbor, landing near Park Boulevard and causing minor damage to two other boats that were docked.

The fire was contained in 30 minutes, Wildwood fire officials said. The units remained at the scene for about three and a half hours.

Wildwood Police, New Jersey State Police Marine Services Bureau, United States Coast Guard, and Sea Tow Cape May all assisted at the incident.

The Cape May County Fire Marshal’s Office and the New Jersey Division of Fire Safety are investigating the fire.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News