A vehicle accident on the Garden State Parkway in Egg Harbor Township on Sunday left one dead and two others injured, according to State Police.

Just before 5 p.m., Jacquim Lovely, 38, of Jersey City, was driving a Chevrolet and struck a tree in the northbound lanes near milepost 38.1. A 42-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man, both of Jersey City and passengers in the car, were injured.

No other information was available Monday. The crash remains under investigation.

 

 

 

 

