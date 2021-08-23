 Skip to main content
Once you got north of the Raritan River, rainfall was severe
Once you got north of the Raritan River, rainfall was severe

Flooding on the major waterways of the Passaic, Raritan and Pequannock Rivers in the northern half of the state have all occurred, leaving some towns underwater Monday. 

A widespread four to eight inches of rain fell in nearly every town north of the Raritan River, which runs from roughly Perth Amboy to Somerville, with branches to the north and south. 

NJ Rainfall Totals

Rainfall totals as of 10 a.m. Monday (numbers). The red fill indicates rainfall totals over 4.50 inches of rain. 

7.84 inches of rain fell in Ringwood, Passaic County, 8.51 inches fell in Franklin Township, Hunterdon County and 8.66 inches of rain fell in Jamesburg, Middlesex County, where flood waters went into the town. 

With additional showers and storms expected Monday afternoon, these totals may even increase. 

