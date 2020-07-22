Stay in the shade and air conditioning. Avoid strenous activities into the afternoon and make sure to check the back seat of your cars for your children or pets. A heat advisory remains in effect for the mainland through  8 p.m.

While temperatures are similar to Tuesday, around 90 degrees, the dew points are higher, in the oppressive mid-70s. This has lead to a heat index of 100 to 105 in spots. 

Mainland aftn.JPG
Afternoon Shore.JPG

A heat advisory, while less severe than the excessive heat warning that occured Monday, still means the air can be dangerous to your health. 

Tags

Load comments