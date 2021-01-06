On the Rocks … at Cuba Libre

Anyone who thinks rum cocktails can only be enjoyed while sitting in the sand at some tropical resort has clearly never stepped foot into Cuba Libre, the Cuban-themed bar/restaurant inside The Quarter at Tropicana Atlantic City. Cuba Libre has an almost Disney-like quality to its design in the sense that you feel transported as soon as you enter. The entire space has a soft glow to it and manages to feel hip without any pretentiousness. The rum options are plentiful here, and patrons can enjoy them in cocktails as well as flights at the long and gorgeous bar that sits just off the main dining room.