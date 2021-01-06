On the Rocks … at Cuba Libre

Anyone who thinks rum cocktails can only be enjoyed while sitting in the sand at some tropical resort has clearly never stepped foot into Cuba Libre, the Cuban-themed bar/restaurant inside The Quarter at Tropicana Atlantic City. Cuba Libre has an almost Disney-like quality to its design in the sense that you feel transported as soon as you enter. The entire space has a soft glow to it and manages to feel hip without any pretentiousness. The rum options are plentiful here, and patrons can enjoy them in cocktails as well as flights at the long and gorgeous bar that sits just off the main dining room.
Being a Cuban rum bar, obviously mojitos have a strong place on the menu. The drink was born in Havana, although the actual origin is strongly debated. Some say it was originally used as a type of elixir, while others insist it was invented as a cocktail by the famous English sea captain and explorer, Sir Francis Drake. Whoever was behind it, its mix of white rum, muddled mint, sugar, lime and soda water has become one of the most popular and recognizable drinks, though its preparation serves as a notorious thorn in the side to many a bartender, due to the lengthy muddling process required, which often results in shattered glassware. Nevertheless, its popularity remains.
Contact: rloughlin@pressofac.com