On the lookout for deals on car seats, security cameras: Franny The Shopaholic

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Where can we purchase a name brand car seat for our daughter, who is almost 2, for less than $350? — Lindsay and Bill Perry, Cherry Hill

Dear Lindsay & Bill: Starting Sept. 11 and running through the 24th, go to Target and get a 20% off coupon if you trade in your old car seat to use on any new car seat they sell. Get an additional 5% off if you use your Target charge card. You also can get a Costco Mighty Fit 65 DX convertible car seat on Amazon.com for $73.19.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have two questions for you. Is there someone who sharpens knives in Camden County? My zip code is 08110. And can you find quality security cameras (24hour recording) that are not dependent on WiFi? My WiFi cameras (Ring & Blink) are being hacked or blocked from picking up movement. Someone is damaging my car in my yard almost nightly, scarring the windshield and car body. Or can you refer me to a company so that I could have a discussion? — Diane E. Johnson

Dear Diane: For your first question, Express Sharpening in Blackwood on Fries Mill Road, Frederick & Sons on Route 73 in Berlin and Delsea Cutlery on the White Horse Pike, also in Berlin, all sharpen knives. To answer your second question, get an Arlo Go wireless security camera for $429.99. It’s highly rated in the reviews. I emailed you all the links.

Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Looking for a deal less than $50 for a Roku Firestick that is 4K. — George Allen

Dear George: Get a Roku 4K streaming stick with voice remote on sale at Target for $39.99. Use your Target gift card and get an additional 5% off.

Reader tips

Mike Ruccolo wrote in to let our readers know if you have an ant problem in your home to try Terro Liquid Ant Baits. Mike states it’s not expensive and works.

Tommy P. wrote in to say he sharpens knives in the Manahawkin area. Call him at 609-488-0555.

Steals of the Week

Acme

Haagen-Dazs 14-ounce ice cream: Two for $5.

Lucerne 8-ounce shredded or chunk cheese: $2.50.

Hebrew National or Nathan’s beef franks: Buy one, get one free.

Fresh Express salad: $2.50.

Sweet Baby Ray’s dipping, BBQ or marinades: Buy one, get one free.

Sun Select Pasta: 47 cents. Limit two.*

Signature Select seltzer water 24-pack 12-ounce cans: $1.99. Limit one.*

Oscar Mayer 12- to 16-ounce bacon: $4.99. Limit four.*

Peaches: $1.29 per pound. Limit 4 pounds.*

Large snow crab clusters: $10.99 per pound. Limit one offer.*

*with your Acme digital coupon

ShopRite

Two-pound bag of 21- to 25-count shrimp: $13.98.

Nathan’s 11- to 12-ounce beef franks: Two for $5. Must buy two.

Ajax 60-ounce laundry detergent: $1.99.

Colavita imported pasta: Four for $5.

Colavita 25.5-ounce extra virgin olive oil: $7.99.

Mums in 8-inch pots: Three for $15. Must buy three.

Center-cut pork chops family pack: $1.99 per pound.

Bottom round boneless beef roast: $3.49 per pond.

Smithfield domestic sliced deli ham: $2.99 per pound.**

One pound of Wonderful pistachios: $4.99 per pound.**

Pepperidge Farm 10-ounce Goldfish: Three for $7.**

Oscar Mayer 12- to 16-ounce bacon: $4.99.**

Furlani garlic toast: 99 cents. Limit four.*

Nature’s Truth vitamins: half price. $3 off two. Limit one offer.*

Palmolive 20-ounce dish detergent: $1.99. Limit four.*

*with your ShopRite digital coupon.

**with your ShopRite digital coupon and an additional $10 purchase.

Tips

Five-foot decorative scarecrows are $6.99 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlets. Men’s 6-pack of crew socks is $5.99.

Get 24 feet of Edison-style LED string lights regularly $39.98 on sale at Lowe’s for $29.98.

Folgers 8-ounce instant coffee is $5.99 at CVS.

Harvest candles, decor, domestics and housewares are half price at Rite Aid.

Select Ruff Shed installed sheds are 10% off at Home Depot on Wednesday.

Arm & Hammer laundry care is buy one, get one free at Walgreens.

Get 20% off Boscov’s entire stock of K-cups and coffee pods. Architect men’s jeans regularly $34 to $40 are on sale for $19.99. A hands-free Mag-Mesh screen door is half price for $4.99.

Get 20% off women’s maternity clothing and nursing bras at Target. An Ultimate Ears megaboom 3 wireless speaker is on sale for $169.99.