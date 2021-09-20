 Skip to main content
ON-SITE RESTRICTIONS
  • No coolers permitted on Tournament grounds. Patrons may not bring their own alcoholic beverages. Beer is available at concession stands. Please be prepared to show proof of age. Patrons will not be allowed to leave the Tournament with open containers of alcoholic beverages.
  • No outside food or beverages
  • No containers, backpacks, large bags or large chairs (standard golf seats and stools permitted)
  • No cameras or camcorders (other than non-competition days, for personal use)
  • Cellular phones are permitted but must be silent; no rings, alerts or other sounds

