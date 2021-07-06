On 'Sesame Street,' Elmo gets a puppy

Grover warns Elmo that whenever approaching a dog, move quietly and let them sniff the back of your hand. “This is how doggies get to know you. Or, should I say, nose you,” says Grover.

Then the fuzzy monsters realize that the puppy is homeless. They decide a local pet fair is the perfect place to find her a new home. “We will find you the home you deserve, little puppy,” says Grover. The pair also name the dog after the ballroom dance because that’s what she loves to do.

Along the way, Cookie Monster offers her dog treats and Abby Cadabby cleans her off in a magical bubble bath ("It was fun to get dirty/Now hooray for getting clean"). The songs are by Paul Buckley.

Finding the pet fair empty, Elmo comes to a realization. “Elmo knows where Tango's home could be," he says. Grover asks, ‘Where?" Elmo responds: “With Elmo.” But first he needs parental permission. Elmo promises to feed, play, bathe and take Tango for walks. “We don't need a per fair/To know we're a great pair,” he sings. The message: Let love take you in.

Tango will remain a puppy — just like Elmo will always be 3 1/2 years old, but Wilson Stallings said her future as a recurring character is bright, with even the possibility of her own starring role someday.

“Right now, we’re just really focusing on that relationship between she and Elmo as she gets to become more familiar with all the rest of the characters on ‘Sesame Street.’ But if there are stories to be told and educational reasons to do so, we could potentially look at spinning off Tango into her own her own series.”