On Election Day, these South Jersey voters share their hopes and concerns about the future

(These interviews were collected by Stories of Atlantic City media production interns Adrianna Alfaro, Han Ly, Madison Sands, Malika Stafford, and by Press of Atlantic City journalism intern Raquelle Gilbert.)
Stephanie Derrick, 60, of Atlantic City voted by mail and explained that her experience was not as enjoyable as voting in person. In the last four years Derrick believes that the community has changed negatively. “We have always been divided but, we now have a president who is promoting division between minorities.” Derrick feels anxious about the presidential election and voted as early as possible to ensure her vote counted. After the election Derrick hopes for an increase in COVID-19 testing and a vaccine to address the virus.
Ryan Goukler, 26, of Ventnor, works at Indigo Soul in Smithville. He voted by mail-in ballot and stated that he had a hard time since he had questions and was not sure how to get them answered. Goukler, a Biden voter, spent a lot of time on the Internet to understand the different views of candidates. Goukler admits that the community has changed a lot due to the pandemic and was surprised to see the true colors of fellow voters during this election. “No matter who wins the election, people are still going to be set on “their” president. People aren’t open to what each candidate can bring to the table.” Goukler hopes that in the future people will be less bitter to one another. “I’m worried it's not going to go well either way,” Goukler stated.
Haley Fernandez, 20, of Absecon, voted by mail this election. She admits that the experience was confusing but luckily her parents were able to help her through it. Fernandez, a Biden voter, stated that after the last four years the community has become more divided than before and that is more evident. Fernandez is feeling anxious about the election and believes that it may be chaotic no matter who wins. Fernandez fervently hopes that changes come to politics. “If I could change anything I would wish for people to embrace each other's differences and believe we all deserve the best.”
Frank Campanale, 23, of Tuckerton, is a Stockton student working at Fred and Ethel’s in Smithville. He voted by mail about a month ago. Campanale recalls feeling cathartic while voting for Joe Biden. The past four years have polarized and divided, according to Campanale. “Honestly I wish people would stop gossiping about the news, I am over it.” He believes many people are thinking based on fear. After the election, the Education major hopes to figure out what's going on with the pandemic and return to his normal life.
Alesha Santiago, 24, of Millville, is an assistant manager in a local store. After finishing work today, she will be voting in-person for Biden. Santiago believes that Biden will reverse what has happened in the last few years and make everyone feel equal again. She stated, “I have a son now and I’m hoping for equality and less violence post-election.” Santiago is adamant that everyone’s voice be heard. “We need to come together and make our country better for the future generations to come,” she said. While monitoring the election news alerts, Santiago is feeling anxious and nervous, and hopes to know soon the outcome of the election.
Amira Stafford, 24, of Egg Harbor Township, is a local pharmacy technician. She voted for Biden recently by mail-in ballot. A first time experience, Stafford typically votes at her polling place in past elections. She thinks that it’s time to get everything back on the right road. “The community has changed tremendously and it’s no good,” she said. “The whole race issues have to be addressed,” she stated. Stafford believes that the next steps should be higher pay for workers, especially during Covid-19. Post-election, she is hoping for free healthcare. “That would be great for everyone who can’t afford it,” she noted.
Sylvia Kuzniar, 26, of Egg Harbor Township, decided to vote in person today because she wanted to make sure her vote was counted on time. She explained that she felt very safe going in because there were cardboard shields between each voting booth. She hopes that this election brings peace for people and that the violence and anger around this election finally stops. She said, “No matter who wins, I predict there will be complete chaos, which is very sad.” Kuzniar hopes the results of the election calms her current nervousness. In Kuzniar’s experience, not much has changed in the community in the last four years.
Andrea Boyce, 19, of Linwood, voted by mail-in ballot for Joe Biden. This was Boyce’s first voting experience, and she thought it was a simple and easy process for such an important task. At 5:45 pm, Boyce was feeling very stressed and anxious awaiting the results of the election. Boyce hopes that no matter who wins the election, people will come together and grow as a country. She states, “It is so heartbreaking seeing the violence that is arising around this election. People need to respect the results of the election and move forward in the most peaceful way possible.” Boyce is focused on the opportunity that we are still neighbors no matter what ballot was cast and that everyone’s differences should be respected.
Robert Milby, 31, of Franklinville, NJ is a pharmacy manager at Walgreens Pharmacy in Egg Harbor Township. Unsure about casting his vote in person, Milby voted early for this election by mail. He felt secure voting this year due to the extensive measures taken to ensure that all mailed votes are safe and counted. Compared to the last election, Milby thinks that people, in general, have become angrier as a result of the actions of the current president. For this election, Milby cast his vote for the Biden-Harris ticket. He stated that his job had a role in influencing his vote. “I don’t want to see the Affordable Care Act get dismantled….every other country has universal healthcare, why can’t we?” he said. Also, as a gay man, he expressed how his identity influenced his decision as well. “When you look at the histories of the president and the vice president, they don’t have good track records with minorities and people like myself,” he said. Milby feels anxious for the results of the election. If Biden wins, he believes that there will be an overall positive outcome. “I think people will be happier, and that’s what I’m hoping for.”
Amber Staake, 33, of Egg Harbor Township is a pharmacy technician. She was excited to vote and eagerly mailed in her ballot for this election. When asked about the social atmosphere in the community over the last four years, Staake expressed how she has felt a shift. “I feel like everyone is looking out for themselves and not everyone else, so hopefully that changes,” she stated. Staake shared who she voted for: the Biden-Harris administration. However, she is nervous about the results of the upcoming election. “I want who I want to win but I am nervous...I don’t know how [Trump] won the first time, so I’ll be surprised if he wins the second time,” she said. Following the election, regardless of the results, Staake hopes that people can find a way to unite and come together. “I think there’s a great divide and I think if everyone doesn’t end up coming together...it’s not going to work out either way.”
Although not poll workers, Christian and Irvin Moreno have been outside Richmond Avenue School's polling center in Atlantic City to help Latino voters navigate the polls since 5 a.m. on Election Day. Christian feels the language on the ballot was difficult to decipher and it would be near impossible for someone who's native language isn't English. Both Christian and Irvin Moreno cast their ballot from a place of anger over the current political climate. "I'm a first generation Mexican-American, I voted for the people in my family who could not vote, for the community we live in, but especially the Latino community. We have to make sure our voices are heard," Christian Moreno speaks on why he voted for Biden.
(Stories of Atlantic City and The Press have partnered on projects since 2018. SOAC is a collaborative effort focusing on telling restorative, untold stories about the city and its people; it is supported by Stockton University with funding from Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation and the NJ Local News Lab Fund at the Community Foundation of New Jersey, a partnership of the Dodge Foundation and Democracy Fund.)
