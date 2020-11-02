On Election Day eve, new oddities arise creating even more complications

Those affected are voters who registered, moved into the county or reactivated their registrations after the first large number of ballots went out in September.

About 200 of the 554 have already sent back their ballots, which have been processed and removed from the envelopes that would identify them. So there is no way to offer correct ballots to them, officials said.

Mendez decided the only thing he could do was order poll workers to offer correct provisional ballots to anyone affected who shows up at the polls Tuesday, either to drop off their vote-by-mail ballots or to vote provisionally.

He said he understood it was a mistake, but “ultimately the buck has to stop somewhere. That’s how I see it, and that’s how upset I am.”

Sommers said his office had spot checked some addresses in the list from the State Voter Registration System, but not all.

“What we reviewed was accurate,” Sommers said, so he assumed the entire list must be accurate. It turned out not to be the case, especially for Hamilton Township.

Mendez said New Jersey case law discourages segregating ballots in any way, so he did not order that the Board of Elections hold aside affected ballots it receives in the future through mail or drop boxes.