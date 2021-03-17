 Skip to main content
Omarian McNeal
Omarian McNeal

Omarian McNeal shoots over the Overbrook defense Friday night in Wildwood. He finished with 24 points, 19 rebounds and three blocked shots.

Omarian McNeal

Wildwood

6-6 Sr. F

McNeal averaged 19.9 points and 12.9 rebounds.

