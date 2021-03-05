 Skip to main content
Omarian McNeal, Wildwood
Omarian McNeal, Wildwood

McNeal scored 24 points, grabbed 19 rebounds, and blocked three shots in the Warriors' 67-58 win over Overbrook. With the win, Wildwood captured the Tri-County Conference Bracket A title.

