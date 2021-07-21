“A typical day for our campers, they show up a bit before 7 AM, they do a temperature screening and COVID check and then serve them breakfast. Many of our speakers aren’t just rowing related; we are trying to teach solid, fundamental life skills. We’ve had professors who have spoken to our athletes about goal setting. ” Joseph Maguire

“There is the ability for anyone, any shape and any background to row” Wesley ng – University Of Pennsylvania Women’s Coach.

“The athletes are super excited and focus, they are ready to unleash all the things they have been preparing for. I think there is some sadness that they won’t be able to perform in front of spectators and I know a lot of them know. It’s going to be strange for the athletes to not perform in front of their friends and family. It’s a difficult situation, it seems like everyday things are changing, let’s keep our fingers crossed that they can keep everything under control in Tokyo” – Wesley ng

“I like to watch the Ice skating events during the Olympics” Dulce Santiago, 11

“Three words to describe rowing, fun, amazing, pain” Savannah Daze, 11

“My sister did rowing in high school and I wanted to try it to be like my sister, and beat her” Irene Scott, 11