Olympic officials look to continue surfing and skateboarding at 2028 L.A. Games

With a fan base that has steadily aged, the Olympic movement has fought to attract younger viewers. This effort explains the 1998 addition of snowboarding, which has since become a marquee event.

Surfing, skateboarding and sport climbing could be on a similar path.

"Now that we've seen them in Tokyo, we've seen their success on the Olympic stage," IOC sports director Kit McConnell said during a news conference. "All three had a really strong impact in terms of broadcast, digital engagement, all of those indicators around the Games, and [they] reached out to new audiences."

Adding the sports would create some mathematical complexity because IOC president Thomas Bach does not want the Summer Games to exceed its new, self-imposed limit of 10,500 athletes.

Three sports are in jeopardy of being pushed out. Boxing and weightlifting have struggled with scandals related to leadership, doping and corruption. Modern pentathlon must show it can reduce costs while attracting a younger audience.

The traditional sport involves shooting, fencing, running and swimming. Its international federation has put forth a controversial proposal to switch the fifth event from horse riding to cycling.