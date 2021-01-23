 Skip to main content
Coach: Tom McNelia

Last season’s record: 19-9

2020-21 prediction: Favorite

Key players: Jaiden Harris, 5-9, Sr., F; Sydney Prescott, 5-7, Sr., G; Olivia Fiocchi, 5-8, Jr., F; Drew Coyle, 5-5, So., G; Angelina Dragone, 6-1, So., C; Gianna Patitucci, 5-6, jr., G; Madison Palek, 5-11, Fr., F; Madelyn Bernhardt, 5-5, Fr., G; Sophia Sacco, 5-5, Fr., G.

Outlook: The Villagers have steadily improved the past few seasons and become one of the CAL’s top teams. Harris averaged 11.3 points and 11.4 rebounds last season. Prescott (7.6 ppg) and Fiocchi were also key contributors last season.

