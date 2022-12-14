Coach: Brian Coyle
Last season’s record: 12-13
2022-23 prediction: Spoiler
Outlook: Coyle, who coached at Absegami from 2015-18, takes over the Villagers. OLMA returns four starters. Maddie Bernhardt, a 5-5 junior guard, sank 43 3-pointers, averaged 11.9 points and emerged as one of the league’s top young players last season. Senior guard Drew Coyle is a four-year starter. Angelina Dragone, a 6-1 senior center, averaged eight points and nine rebounds last season.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.