Outlook: Coyle, who coached at Absegami from 2015-18, takes over the Villagers. OLMA returns four starters. Maddie Bernhardt, a 5-5 junior guard, sank 43 3-pointers, averaged 11.9 points and emerged as one of the league’s top young players last season. Senior guard Drew Coyle is a four-year starter. Angelina Dragone, a 6-1 senior center, averaged eight points and nine rebounds last season.