OLMA reaches Carlson final in Wildwood: Roundup

Our Lady of Mercy Academy Academy beat Millville 67-53 on Tuesday in the John Carlson Memorial Bracket girls basketball championship game at the Boardwalk Basketball Classic at Wildwoods Convention Center in Wildwood.
Madelyn Bernhardt led the Villagers (4-1) with 15 points, and Savannah Prescott and Madison Palek added 12 and 11, respectively. Drew Coyle had nine.
For Millville (2-3), Juliana Wilson scored 19, Aaniyah Street contributed 13 and Brooke Joslin 11.
Al Nerenberg Memorial Bracket
MaST Community Charter (Pennsylvania) 48, ACIT 44: Anye Washington scored 14 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, to lead MaST's balanced offense. For ACIT, Grace Speer topped all scorers with 22 points, and Nataly Trinidad-Lopez had 15.
Blue Devil Holiday Tournament
Shore Regional 43, Lacey Township 40: Rylee Drahos topped all scorers with 24 points and had seven rebounds and four assists for Shore (3-1). Sarah Zimmerman led Lacey (4-1) with 14 points, and Maddie Bell had 11.
Lacey beat Howell 38-30 on Monday in a first-round game. Zimmerman had 21 points, 16 rebounds and eight steals. Riley Giordano had six points and five assists.
KSA Tournament
Absegami 49, Gardiner (Maine) 46: The Braves (2-1) rallied from a 10-point deficit to win in the first-round game on Sunday in Florida.
Reese Downey led Absegami with 16 points. Jackie Fortis scored 11 points, and Chi Chi Wokocha and Gelasia Nurse each had 10.
Lizzy Gruber scored 15 points for Gardiner.
Boys basketball
Boardwalk Basketball Classic
Bernie McCracken Memorial Bracket
Wildwood 58, Brandywine (Delaware) 52 2OT: The Warriors outscored Brandywine 6-0 in the second overtime to win the bracket semifinal game. Junior Hans led Wildwood with 20 points and eight steals, and Dom Troiano and Ernie Troiano added 14 and 13 points, respectively. Jordan Fusik added seven points.
Wildwood will play Phoenixville (Pennsylvania) at 5 p.m. Wednesday for the bracket championship.
Phoenixville 70, Pleasantville 42: Gabe Massenburg scored 16 points for Phoenixville in the bracket semifinal, and Zavier Mayo had 11. Markhi Barnes scored 20 for Pleasantville, and Jeff Valeus and Nick Irizarry added six apiece.
Bill Osborn Memorial Bracket
Barnegat 61, Cumberland Regional 22: Jamari Smith scored 15 points for Barnegat (2-3) in the consolation game, and JoJo Bivins had 13. Mason Krey and Gabe Terry had nine and eight points, respectively. For Cumberland (0-5), Ahmad Smith-Taylor scored seven points.
Frank McAlarnen Memorial Showcase Game
No. 4 St. Augustine Prep 63, Winslow Township 45 (from Monday): Semaj Bethea led with 19 points, and Jack Schleicher had 15 for the Prep, which is No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Ife Okebiorun contributed 10 points and Elijah Brown eight. Quincy Manning and Jeremiah Bright each scored eight for Winslow Township.
Pitman Classic
Absegami 58, Pitman 53: Charles Jerkins scored 21 to lead the Braves in the tournament first-round game. Baseem Taliaferro had 13 points, and Javon Brown and Isiah Akpassa added 10 apiece.
Absegami will play in final at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Wolverine Tournament
Hammonton 78, Camden Academy Charter 47: John Andoloro scored 18 for Hammonton (3-1) in the tournament semifinal game, and Kenny Smith had 16. Jaron Hill added nine points, and Tyler Lowe and Declan Roeder had eight apiece. Julius Dominguez led CAC (0-3) with 21.
The Blue Devils will play in the championship game at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday in Woodstown.
Haddonfield Tournament
No. 3 Egg Harbor Township 64, Woodrow Wilson 60: Carlos Lopez led with 21 points and Anthony Colon scored 20 for EHT (5-0), which is No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. DJ Germann had 10 points and Isaiah Glenn added nine.
Eastern Tournament
Moorestown 63, Cedar Creek 43: David Gheysens led Moorestown with 15 points, and Matteo Mongeluzi and Rece Englehart each added 10. For Cedar Creek (0-3), Ramar Cook Jones and Julian Nunez each scored 11.
Cedar Creek will play a tournament consolation game at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Eastern Regional.
Score at the Shore Tournament
From Monday
Howell 59, Middle Township 49: Dylan McVeigh scored 22 points for Howell (3-0), and Damien Padilla had 15 points and 10 rebounds. For Middle (3-1), Jamir McNeil led with 21 points and six steals, and Bubba McNeil added 13 points.
Ice hockey
Southern Regional 6, Toms River East 2 (from Monday): Matthew Leonard scored three goals for Southern (5-2), and Brooks Hradek had two. Thomas Giacco scored one The game was tied at 1-1 after one period, but the Rams scored three goals in the second period to go up 4-1. T.R. East dropped to 2-5-1.