OLMA reaches Carlson final in Wildwood: Roundup

The Blue Devils will play in the championship game at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday in Woodstown.

Haddonfield Tournament

No. 3 Egg Harbor Township 64, Woodrow Wilson 60: Carlos Lopez led with 21 points and Anthony Colon scored 20 for EHT (5-0), which is No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. DJ Germann had 10 points and Isaiah Glenn added nine.

Eastern Tournament

Moorestown 63, Cedar Creek 43: David Gheysens led Moorestown with 15 points, and Matteo Mongeluzi and Rece Englehart each added 10. For Cedar Creek (0-3), Ramar Cook Jones and Julian Nunez each scored 11.

Cedar Creek will play a tournament consolation game at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Eastern Regional.

Score at the Shore Tournament

From Monday

Howell 59, Middle Township 49: Dylan McVeigh scored 22 points for Howell (3-0), and Damien Padilla had 15 points and 10 rebounds. For Middle (3-1), Jamir McNeil led with 21 points and six steals, and Bubba McNeil added 13 points.

Ice hockey

Southern Regional 6, Toms River East 2 (from Monday): Matthew Leonard scored three goals for Southern (5-2), and Brooks Hradek had two. Thomas Giacco scored one The game was tied at 1-1 after one period, but the Rams scored three goals in the second period to go up 4-1. T.R. East dropped to 2-5-1.