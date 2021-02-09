OLMA girls 81, Bridgeton 31

Jaiden Harris scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as OLMA improved to 2-1. Madison Palek sank three 3-ointers and contributed 12 points and seven rebounds for the winning Villagers.
Bridgeton 9 9 7 6 – 31
OLMA 16 28 30 7 – 81
BR – Tanksley 7, Chandler 10, McDriff 1, Accevado 4, Sydnor 8, Underwood 1
OLMA – Harris 14, Syd. Prescott 11, Fiocchi 4, Coyle 4, Dragone 8, Palek-12, Bernhard 8, Patatucci 8, Garcia 5, Sav. Prescott 7
