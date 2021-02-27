 Skip to main content
OLMA girls 58, Buena Regional 23
Sydney Prescott scored 20 points and had three steals to lead OLMA. Jaiden Harris scored seven and grabbed 14 rebounds for the winning Villagers.

Buena 9 6 5 3 – 23

OLMA 15 17 21 5 – 58

BR – Perella 10, Mobley 3, Jacobs 7, Saunders 1, Capone 2

OLMA – Patitucci 2, Coyle 2, Bernhardt 8, Fiocchi 6, Harris 7, Sav. Prescott 9, Ryan 2, Syd. Prescott 20, Dragone 2

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
