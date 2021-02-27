OLMA girls 58, Buena Regional 23

Sydney Prescott scored 20 points and had three steals to lead OLMA. Jaiden Harris scored seven and grabbed 14 rebounds for the winning Villagers.
Buena 9 6 5 3 – 23
OLMA 15 17 21 5 – 58
BR – Perella 10, Mobley 3, Jacobs 7, Saunders 1, Capone 2
OLMA – Patitucci 2, Coyle 2, Bernhardt 8, Fiocchi 6, Harris 7, Sav. Prescott 9, Ryan 2, Syd. Prescott 20, Dragone 2
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
