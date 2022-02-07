 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OLMA girls 55, Hammonton 33
OLMA girls 55, Hammonton 33

Savanah Prescott led OLMA with 16 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Madelyn Bernhardt grabbed 10 rebounds for OLMA. and hade five assists and three steals.

Hammonton 8 13 3 9 – 33

OLMA 14 16 13 12 – 55

HAM-Divello 10, Palmieri 11, Kozlowski 2, Simola 1, Peretti 9

OLMA-Coyle 8, Bernhardt 12, Fiocchi 13, Prescott 16, Sacco 2, Dragone 4

