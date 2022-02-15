 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OLMA girls 45, Palmyra 38

Drew Coyle and Madelynn Bernhardt each scored 14 for OLMA. Angelina Dragone grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked five shots for the winning Villagers.

OLMA 12 13 8 12 – 45

Palmyra 16 6 4 12 – 38

OLMA – Coyle 14, Bernhardt 14, Prescott 6, Dragone 6

Palmyra – Wilburn 20, Gilmore 14, Anderson 4

