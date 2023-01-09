 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OLMA girls 43, Vineland 33

Angelina Dragone scored 11, grabbed 16 rebounds and blocked five shots for OLMA, which improved to 5-3.

Savannah Prescott contributed 11 points and 10 rebounds for the winning Villagers.

Vineland 9 6 10 8 - 33

OLMA 22 7 6 8 - 43

VL-Duncan 8, Jones 13, Owens 12

OLMA - Coyle 5, Bernhardt 11, Prescott 11, Sacco 3, Fedee 2, Aldrich 1, Dragone 11

