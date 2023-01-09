OLMA girls 43, Vineland 33

Angelina Dragone scored 11, grabbed 16 rebounds and blocked five shots for OLMA, which improved to 5-3.
Savannah Prescott contributed 11 points and 10 rebounds for the winning Villagers.
Vineland 9 6 10 8 - 33
OLMA 22 7 6 8 - 43
VL-Duncan 8, Jones 13, Owens 12
OLMA - Coyle 5, Bernhardt 11, Prescott 11, Sacco 3, Fedee 2, Aldrich 1, Dragone 11
Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today