OLMA 72, Buena Regional 21

Savannah Prescott scored 12 points and had three steals for OLMA as the Villagers improved to 7-2. Madison Palek grabbed nine rebounds and had eight steals.
Buena 2 0 8 11 – 21
OLMA 17 32 14 9 – 72
BU-Perella 5, Jacobs 8, Johnson 8
OLMA-Patituci 5, Fiocchi 3, O. Fiocchi 5, Garcia 5, Sacco 10, Ma. Palek 11, Prescott 12, Bernhardt 6, K. Palek 5, Cruz 3, Dragone 7
