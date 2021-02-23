 Skip to main content
OLMA 53, Millville 47
Jaiden Harris scored 10 and grabbed 14 rebounds for OLMA. Cassidy Garcia scored a team-high 11 for the Villagers.

OLMA 17 13 18 5 – 53

Millville 14 10 12 11 – 47

OLMA: Harris 10, Sy. Prescott 9, Coyle 8, Dragone 4, Olivia 4, Sa. Prescott 3, Garcia 11

MV: Doss 2, D. Williams 2, S. Williams 16, Talley 15, Aboidon 12

