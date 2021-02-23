OLMA 53, Millville 47

Jaiden Harris scored 10 and grabbed 14 rebounds for OLMA. Cassidy Garcia scored a team-high 11 for the Villagers.
OLMA 17 13 18 5 – 53
Millville 14 10 12 11 – 47
OLMA: Harris 10, Sy. Prescott 9, Coyle 8, Dragone 4, Olivia 4, Sa. Prescott 3, Garcia 11
MV: Doss 2, D. Williams 2, S. Williams 16, Talley 15, Aboidon 12
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today