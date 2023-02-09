Madelyn Bernhardt scored 21 points and also had three steals for the winning Villagers. Angelina Dragone scored 10 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for OLMA. Savannah Prescott scored 14 points and had four steals.
Adelina Wilks scored 18 for Bridgeton.
Ninth-seeded OLMA will play at top-seeded Mainland 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the quarterfinals.
