Olivia Scherbin, Ocean City

A first-team Press All-Star for the third straight year, the senior sprinter led the Red Raiders to a 9-3 record. Won the Most Valuable Swimmer Award at the CAL Championships, winning the 50- and 100-meter freestyle events. At the State Individual Championships, known as the Meet of Champions, she tied for sixth in the 100-yard freestyle in 51.98 seconds and was 10th in the 50 freestyle (24.14). Scherbin edged Megan Fox by 0.02 seconds in winning the 100-meter freestyle in O.C.’s 97-73 dual-meet win over Atlantic City. Fox beat Scherbin in the 200 freestyle.