Olivia Giordano scores twice to break Millville career goals record

Oakcrest 5,

ACIT 0

Jayda Shehadi scored three goals and had an assist for the Falcons (5-1-1). Jasmine LeClair had two assists and scored once. Gabriella Corchiani had one goal and an assist. Gabbie Dittus had an assist. Gabriella Gibson made three saves.

Paola Bonilla-Gonzalez made 10 saves for ACIT (1-6).

Clearview Reg. 5,

Cumberland Reg. 0

Hannah Morgan scored twice for the Pioneers (7-3). Jessica Buckleu, Mackenzie Clement and Meghan Decker each scored once. Madison Wessel made one save.

Madison Alcorn made 14 saves for the Colts (1-10).

Vineland 6,

Bridgeton 0

Julia Piekielko scored twice and had an assist for the Fightin Clan (3-4). Hannah Jara had two assists and one goal. Sophia Stockbridge, Jenna DeTetta and Olivia Beyer each scored once. Zaria Watkins made three saves. Amber Turner made two saves.

Bridgeton fell to 1-6.

Boys soccer

No. 11 Egg Harbor Twp., 4

Hammonton 1