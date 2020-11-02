Olivia Giordano scores twice to break Millville career goals record

Olivia Giordano scored twice and had three assists to lead the undefeated Millville High School girls soccer team to a 5-0 victory over Buena Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League West Division game Monday.
With that performance, the junior broke the program record for career goals.
Giordano entered the game needing just one goal to tie the record. She now has 48 career goals.
The program record was previously 47.
Jayme Sooy also scored twice. Aaniyah Street scored once. Julianna Giordano had two assists. Millive is ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11.
Jessica Perella made six saves for the Chiefs (2-5).
Cedar Creek 7,
St. Joseph 0
Corrine Morgan scored three goals and had an assist for the Pirates (3-3-1). Abby Winterbottom scored twice. Kayla Jacobo and Alina Alcantara each scored once. Jacobo and Jezlyn Cross each had an assist. Olivia Vanelli made one save.
The Wildcats fell to 0-7.
Wildwood 3,
Overbrook 1
Jenna Hans scored twice for the Warriors (2-7). Kaydence Oakley also scored. For Overbrook (1-9), Christine Keenan scored. Wildwood and Overbrook were scoreless at halftime.
Oakcrest 5,
ACIT 0
Jayda Shehadi scored three goals and had an assist for the Falcons (5-1-1). Jasmine LeClair had two assists and scored once. Gabriella Corchiani had one goal and an assist. Gabbie Dittus had an assist. Gabriella Gibson made three saves.
Paola Bonilla-Gonzalez made 10 saves for ACIT (1-6).
Clearview Reg. 5,
Cumberland Reg. 0
Hannah Morgan scored twice for the Pioneers (7-3). Jessica Buckleu, Mackenzie Clement and Meghan Decker each scored once. Madison Wessel made one save.
Madison Alcorn made 14 saves for the Colts (1-10).
Vineland 6,
Bridgeton 0
Julia Piekielko scored twice and had an assist for the Fightin Clan (3-4). Hannah Jara had two assists and one goal. Sophia Stockbridge, Jenna DeTetta and Olivia Beyer each scored once. Zaria Watkins made three saves. Amber Turner made two saves.
Bridgeton fell to 1-6.
Boys soccer
No. 11 Egg Harbor Twp., 4
Hammonton 1
EHT, which is ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11, scored three second-half goals and improved to 8-1. Nate Biersbach scored twice and had two assists. Ahmad Brock and Jayden Guy each scored once. Dominik Warda and Nick Marin each had an assist. Marin made four saves.
Thomas Dawson scored the lone goal for the Blue Devils (5-3). Gavin West assisted. Jake Fisher made eight saves.
Wildwood 4,
Overbrook 1
Owen Oakley scored twice for the Warriors (6-4). Joey Mormile and Justin Lopez each scored once. Elder Gonzales had an assist. Seamus Fynes made eight saves.
Gilberth McFarlane scored off an assist from Dennis Gonzalez for Overbrook (1-10). Nate Yeater made 14 saves. Ethan Klaiss made five.
Field hockey
Millville 6,
Buena Reg. 0
Jalia Cooper scored twice for the Thunderbolts (4-3-1). Jaylene Williams, Angelina Kenelia, Alicia Slimmer and Casey Etter each scored once. Kenelia, Etter and Emma Sockwell each had an assist. Lily Mahabir made two saves.
The Chiefs fell to 1-3-2.
Point Pleasant Boro. 5,
Pinelands Reg. 0
Ryan Fisahn and Caroline DeKenipp each scored twice and had an assist for Point Pleasant Borough (11-0). Lily Johnson scored and had an assist. Breanna Ruiz made four saves.
Mickinzie Horay made 21 saves for the Wildcats (8-2-1).
No. 9 Middle Twp. 3,
Atlantic City 0
Dakota Ludman, Kate Herlihy and Chloe Breakell each scored for the Panthers (7-1-1). Grace Thompson made one save. Middle is ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11.
Najay’e Albright made seven saves for the Vikings (1-6).
Holy Spirit 8,
Vineland 0
The Spartans improved to 3-7. The Fightin Clan fell to 1-4-1.
Barnegat 8,
Lakewood 0
Alyson Sojak scored twice for the Bengals (7-2-1). Patria Moreno, Alexis Jackson, Chidinma Mbah, Camryn White, Ashley Sojak and Alexis OSborn each scored once. Isabella Szukalski and Madison Jackson each had an assist.
Boys cross country
Egg Harbor Twp. 21,
ACIT 32
1. Nico Valdivieso EHT 16:44; 2. Aidan Winkler EHT 16:50; 3. Chris Hasher ACIT 17:37; 4. Ryan Manning EHT 19:25; 5. Joseph Spitler ACIT 19:32; 6. Marc Gliatto EHT 19:36; 7. Bryce Ballard ACIT 19:47; 8. Nicolas Tyner EHT 19:58; 9. Chayse DiMatie ACIT 20:12; 10. Ayoub Azegzaou EHT 20:12; 11. Xavier Fedeli EHT 20:51
Records- EHT 4-0; ACIT N/A
Cedar Creek 15,
Hammonton 48
1. Joey Mayer CC 17:24; 2. Dalton Culleny CC 17:24; 3. Stephen Suwala CC 17:48; 4. Matt Winterbottom CC 17:49; 5. Dylan Vergara CC 18:34; 6. Justin Cartwright CC 18:35; 7. James Strain H 19:20; 8. JD Shinske H 19:21; 9. Steven Cramer CC 19:43; 10. Matt Houseworth CC 19:44.
Records- Cedar Creek 4-0; Hammonton N/A
Ocean City 15,
Cape May Tech 50
1. D. Ritti OC 16:20; 2. T. Greene OC 16:21; 3. B. Schlatter OC 17:07; 4. N. Ferzetti OC 17:08; 5. N. Scarangelli OC 17:16; 6. C. Sardy OC 17:40; 7. M. Hoffman OC 17:53; 8. A. Daly OC 17:57; 9. J. Hutchinson OC 18:13; 10. G. McCormick OC 18:42. Records- N/A
Mainland Reg. 15,
Atlantic City 46
1. Linden Wineland MR 16:25; 2. Matt Wynne MR 17:19; 3. Elliott Post MR 17:22; 4. Vaughn Blanchet MR 17:47; 5. James Wurzer MR 18:36; 6. Adonis Hernandez AC 18:49; 7. Chase Calhoun AC 19:32; 8. Danny Reynolds MR 19:47; 9. Jesse Rios MR 19:58; 10. Micah Miller MR 19:58.
Records- Mainland 4-1; Atlantic City 2-2
Girls cross country
Egg Harbor Twp. 16,
ACIT 39
1. Mikki Pomatto EHT 19:47; 2. Kikki Schlemo EHT 20:33; 3. Olivia Martinolich EHT 22:04; 4. Kaitlyn Rice EHT 22:35; 5. Amiyah Stephens ACIT 22:47; 6. Lindsey Taylor EHT 22:52; 7. Lily Winkler EHT 25:01; 8. Maddie Dollard EHT 25:02; 9. Alissa Taylor ACIT 25:02; 10. Erica Lewis EHT 25:24.
Records- EHT 4-0; ACIT N/A
Mainland Reg. 15,
Atlantic City 50
1. Lily Malone MR 20.37; 2. Claudia Booth MR 20.47; 3. Savannah Hodgens MR 21.41; 4. Giselle Obergfell MR 21.57; 5. Chloe Malone MR 22.04; 6. Gillian Lovett MR 22.10; 7. Mary Kate Merenich MR 22.13; 8. Sydney Luff MR 22.44; 9. Maddie Bischert AC 23.20; 10. Lilly Sher MR 23.44.
Records — MR 5-0; AC N/A
Cedar Creek 17,
Hammonton 46
1. Megan Winterbottom CC 20:57; 2. Lexi Sears CC 21:09; 3. Riley Lerner CC 22:04; 4. Juliana Ruhf H 22:24; 5. Jillian Robles CC 23:00; 6. Logan Roesch CC 23:08; 7.Olivia Catalina CC 23:14; 8. Samantha Keough CC 23:16; 9. Mia McColl CC 23:24; 10. Kristin Reese 23:24.
Records — C.Creek 4-0; Hammonton 4-1.
Ocean City 15,
Cape May Tech 50
1. Alexa Palmeri OC 20:13; 2. Erin Hanton OC 20:20; 3. Grace McCafee OC 20:44; 4. Frankie Ritzel OC 20:48; 5. Issy Padula OC 21:06; 6. Vanessa Kavlaynis OC 21:14; 7. Marissa Valese OC 21:35; 8. Lindsay Robbins CMT 21:40; 9. Jenn Murray OC 22:04; Abby Inserra OC 23:16.
Records- Ocean City 4-0; CMT 2-1.
Mainland Reg. 26,
Ocean City 29
FROM FRIDAY
1. Lily Malone MR 19.53; 2. Claudia Booth MR 19.56; 3. Alexa Palmeri OC 20.07; 4. Erin Hanlon OC 20.305; 5. Frankie Ritzel OC 20.37; 6. Gillian Lovett MR 20.34; 7. Marissa Vallese OC 21.02; 8. Chloe Malone MR 21.05; 9. Savannah Hodgens MR 21.06; 10. Vanessa Kavlaynis OC 21.07.
Note: This was the first time since 2016 that Mainland defeated Ocean City. The Red Raiders were undefeated before this meet.
