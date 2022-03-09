 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OLD OAR HOUSE IRISH PUB

  • 0

A wall of beer taps awaits as you enter this dimly-lit Irish bar that sits directly across the street from the Levoy Theater in Millville. The Old Oar House will no doubt be THE go-to spot in Millville on St. Paddy’s Day. Irish dishes include beer-battered fish and chips, Guinness Irish stew and the dish perhaps most synonymous with the holiday — corned beef and cabbage. Their version features a house-brined corned beef brisket slow cooked and served with boiled potatoes and cabbage in a buttered broth. Irish fusion options dot the menu, as well, with fun dishes like Irish nachos (tater tots topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, jalapenos, salsa and sour cream) or the Guinness sliders, a trio of Guinness-glazed beef patties topped with cheddar, sautéed onions and bacon. The Old Oar House is located at 123 N. High St., Millville. Go to OldOarHouse.com for more info.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News