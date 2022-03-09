OLD OAR HOUSE IRISH PUB

A wall of beer taps awaits as you enter this dimly-lit Irish bar that sits directly across the street from the Levoy Theater in Millville. The Old Oar House will no doubt be THE go-to spot in Millville on St. Paddy’s Day. Irish dishes include beer-battered fish and chips, Guinness Irish stew and the dish perhaps most synonymous with the holiday — corned beef and cabbage. Their version features a house-brined corned beef brisket slow cooked and served with boiled potatoes and cabbage in a buttered broth. Irish fusion options dot the menu, as well, with fun dishes like Irish nachos (tater tots topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, jalapenos, salsa and sour cream) or the Guinness sliders, a trio of Guinness-glazed beef patties topped with cheddar, sautéed onions and bacon. The Old Oar House is located at 123 N. High St., Millville. Go to OldOarHouse.com for more info.