Ok, so when does Elsa arrive and get out of here?

The impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa will be between 10 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday However, the exact start and end times of the rain, strongest winds and tornado risk are still to be determined.

What I can say that rain would last for about eight hours. The damaging wind potential would be for up to six hours. Coastal flooding, if any (more on that later), would be with the Thursday evening or Friday evening high tides.