 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ok, so when does Elsa arrive and get out of here?
0 comments

Ok, so when does Elsa arrive and get out of here?

T.S. Elsa Model Comparison

While all computer forecast models agree that Tropical Storm Elsa will bring direct impacts for South Jersey, the are disagreements as to when the timing of the rain and wind will be. The North American Model projects the storm to be more Thursday night, moving out near dawn Friday. Meanwhile, the GFS (American) and HRRR (American) and Canadian models point this being more Friday morning.

 Joe Martucci

The impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa will be between 10 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday However, the exact start and end times of the rain, strongest winds and tornado risk are still to be determined. 

What I can say that rain would last for about eight hours. The damaging wind potential would be for up to six hours. Coastal flooding, if any (more on that later), would be with the Thursday evening or Friday evening high tides. 

Find high tide times near you

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News