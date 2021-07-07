Ok, so when does Elsa arrive and get out of here?

The impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa will be between 10 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday However, the exact start and end times of the rain, strongest winds and tornado risk are still to be determined.
What I can say that rain would last for about eight hours. The damaging wind potential would be for up to six hours. Coastal flooding, if any (more on that later), would be with the Thursday evening or Friday evening high tides.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 5 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.