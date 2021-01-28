Ok, so what about the snow?

It's just too early to say who will see snow and how much will fall. On Friday afternoon, I'll be able to show a map of how the storm will work out for you, though.

On the argument for snow, there is the fact that it will be very cold Sunday, highs will only be in the mid-30s. Any snow would stick, too, given the morning will be 15 to 20 degrees. Plus, there is a high pressure that will hang around, feeding the region, cold air. At the very least, snow showers will be likely on the back end of the storm Tuesday.

On the other hand, a warm surge of air will wrap around the north side of the low pressure system. The closer the low passes to the coast, the more warm air that works in.

At this point, expect the usual scenario - the shore and Cape May County will be mostly rain, while places like Deerfield and Hammonton see the most snow. Wintry weather will be most likely Sunday p.m., with rain most likely Monday during the day.

