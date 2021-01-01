 Skip to main content
Officials welcome first baby boy born in 2021 at Cape Regional Health System
Baby New Year

Baby Boy New Year weighed in at 6 lbs 1 oz 

 Cape Regional Health System/Provided

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A baby boy weighing in at 6 lbs 1 oz became the first baby born this year at Cape Regional Health System Friday.

The boy was born at 12:20 a.m. to mother, Jenny G., according to a news release from the hospital.

