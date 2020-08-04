Atlantic County
For the third consecutive day, the Atlantic County Division of Public Health reported no new deaths related to COVID-19, county officials said Tuesday.
However, there were eight new positive cases, according to a news release from Atlantic County spokeswoman Linda Gilmore.
They include two men, ages 32 and 37, and six women, ages 31 to 59, she said. There were also 74 more residents who have been cleared as recovered.
Two new cases were found in Atlantic City, Egg Harbor Township and Pleasantville, while one new case was identified in Buena Borough and Galloway, according to the release.
So far, the county has reported 3,600 cases with 241 deaths and 2,018 recovered.
The county will continue to provide testing at its drive-thru facility in Northfield at Rt. 9 and Dolphin Avenue, behind the county public works yard, each Tuesday in August from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., unless otherwise noted, according to the release.
The test site is available for both symptomatic and asymptomatic county residents with or without a doctor’s prescription, officials said. Residents must make an appointment for testing and provide proof of county residency and appointment confirmation.
Appointments can be made online at www.aclink.org. Officials asked those who are unable to keep their appointments to cancel no less than 24 hours in advance so others may have an opportunity to fill those spots.
Due to the forecast of inclement weather related to Tropical Storm Isaias, the testing scheduled for Tuesday was postponed and all scheduled appointments have been automatically rescheduled at the same time on Thursday, officials said.
A list of additional testing locations in Atlantic County is available at https://www.atlantic-county.org/covid/additional-testing-locations.asp.
Cumberland County
Cumberland County has reported 2,779 cases with 145 deaths so far.
