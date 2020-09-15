Officials are hosting a Wounded Warrior Parade Tuesday to honor a veteran seriously wounded while serving in Iraq.
Sergeant First Class Richard Stayskal, a U.S. Army Green Beret, and his family are getting a one week vacation starting Tuesday.
The parade on their arrival will come as a total surprise to Rich and his family, according to a release. The parade is scheduled to start from Ventnor Plaza at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Rich, his wife, Megan, and their two daughters, 13-year-old Addi and 11-year-old Carly will be riding in an open white limo, and escorted by Downbeach police and fire engines along with the American Legion Riders on their motorcycles, officials said.
Officials asked residents to Please at 5:30 p.m. anywhere along the parade route, which will be along Dorset to Atlantic avenues, and then along Atlantic Avenue to 26th Avenue in Longport.
"Come out with flags, signs, or just yourselves to let our special guests know how much the Jersey shore appreciates our military heroes," according to the release.
For any other information please contact American Legion Post 469 Commander Larry Pacentrilli by email at Lapace@comcast.net
