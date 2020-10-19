Official: New Jersey's daily COVID-19 cases doubled in a month

New Jersey's daily number of COVID-19 cases has doubled since last month, reaching about 1,000 each day, Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said Monday.

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 1,192, bringing the total to 221,205, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday during a briefing with other state officials. There have been four additional deaths, bringing the state total to 14,425.

There are also 1,789 probable deaths, he said.

Fire counties are reported more than 100 cases Monday, he said, including Ocean, Essex, Union, Middlesex and Bergen. Monmouth, Camden and Hudson counties also reported close to 100 cases.

There are 758 people hospitalized across the state, including 166 people in intensive care and 62 people on ventilators, Murphy said. The rate of transmission is 1.14, while the positivity rate is 3.36%.