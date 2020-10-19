Official: New Jersey's daily COVID-19 cases doubled in a month

New Jersey's daily number of COVID-19 cases has doubled since last month, reaching about 1,000 each day, Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said Monday.
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 1,192, bringing the total to 221,205, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday during a briefing with other state officials. There have been four additional deaths, bringing the state total to 14,425.
There are also 1,789 probable deaths, he said.
Fire counties are reported more than 100 cases Monday, he said, including Ocean, Essex, Union, Middlesex and Bergen. Monmouth, Camden and Hudson counties also reported close to 100 cases.
There are 758 people hospitalized across the state, including 166 people in intensive care and 62 people on ventilators, Murphy said. The rate of transmission is 1.14, while the positivity rate is 3.36%.
“So while these numbers are a far cry from where we were at our springtime peaks, they are also significantly higher than where we were throughout much of the summer, and until just a few weeks ago,” Murphy said. “Many of the new cases we are tracking are coming not from our schools or businesses or many other activities, but from private gatherings inside private homes. As the cooler weather pulls more of us inside, we have to remain extra vigilant.”
A review of cases that excluded schools and congregant living health care facilities, showed the biggest share of outbreaks stem from gatherings and parties, as well as day care and on farms, Persichilli said.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Murphy advised residents to continue to use masks, keep social distance and quarantine if exposed to the virus.
“I would just plead with people to use common sense,” he said.
New Jersey's cases have also reached the level at which the state travelers from other states with high COVID-19 levels must quarantine.
Murphy advised residents “not to travel, frankly," but said essential travel for work would be OK.
The quarantine, which New Jersey adopted along with New York and Connecticut, applies to states with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents on a seven-day average, or with a 10% or higher positivity rate over seven days.
Also during the briefing, Murphy said that more than 1.7 million ballots have been returned, which is 45% of the total votes cast in 2016.
In addition, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is providing additional clinical support staff to assist the state’s veterans’ homes, Murphy said. The Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control is also extending special outdoor liquor license permits through March 2021 for a $10 fee.
Murphy also spent time during the briefing to urge residents to download the COVID Alert NJ app.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
