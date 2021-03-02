Odubel Herrera returns to the Phillies with apologies and vows to be better person

Odubel Herrera on Tuesday began his public return from a 2019 domestic violence incident in Atlantic City.
The Philadelphia Phillies outfielder spoke with teammates, addressed the media via a Zoom call and made his spring training debut.
Herrera probably still has a long way to go on and off the field on his road back.
“I feel like I’ve learned a lot from this experience,” Herrera said. “I feel I’m more mature and a better person right now.”
Herrera, 29, said he’s still with girlfriend Melany Martinez-Angulo, who declined to testify in the incident. He said his relationship with her is the key for him.
“I made a big mistake,” Herrera said. “I know some people aren’t going to forgive me. I understand that, but I spent the past two years earning Melany’s trust back. I’m grateful she forgave me. Now, I would like to have the same opportunity with my teammates, the fans and the Phillies families.”
Herrera, who served an 85-game suspension handed down by Major League Baseball, spoke to the media after he played right field and went 1 for 3 in a spring training game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Dunedin, Florida. It was the first time Herrera faced major league competition since he went 0 for 3 in a May 26, 2019, loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.
“We had to see where he was at,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. “We felt comfortable doing it today.”
Atlantic City Police arrested Herrera at Golden Nugget Atlantic City on May. 27, 2019.
When police arrived, officers said they found Martinez-Angulo speaking with security officers with “visible signs of injury” on her arms and neck that police said she sustained during a dispute with her boyfriend, who they identified as Herrera.
Herrera was located in his hotel room and arrested, police said. He was charged with simple assault and released on a summons.
Atlantic City Municipal Judge Billie J. Moore dismissed the case in July 2019 after Martinez-Angulo declined to testify against Herrera, who was mandated to undergo counseling as a condition of the dismissal.
“I’ve learned a lot these past two years,” he said. “I have changed a lot, my personality. I’ve been a better person with Melany. My relationship with Melany right now is better. I feel more mature. I would like to continue like that.”
Herrera was assigned to the minor leagues in 2020, but no minor-league games were played because of COVID-19.
The collective bargaining agreement between the owners and the MLB Players Association does not allow the Phillies to release or further punish Herrera for nonbaseball reasons. Herrera would appear to be in position to compete with Adam Haseley, Roman Quinn and Scott Kingery for the center-field job.
Herrera, 29, was a National League All-Star in 2016. But even before his arrest, his career appeared headed in the wrong direction. He batted .255 with 22 home runs and a .310 on-base percentage in 2018. He batted .222 in 39 games in 2019. The Phillies owe Herrera $10.35 million this season. The club can buy the contract out for $2.5 million after this season.
Before traveling to Dunedin for Tuesday’s game, Herrera spoke with some of his teammates in the Phillies’ Clearwater clubhouse. He plans to continue conversations with his teammates.
“I told them I feel happy to wear this uniform again,” he said.
As for Herrera’s performance on the field Tuesday, Blue Jays starter Steven Matz struck Herrera out swinging in his first at-bat in the top of the second inning.
Herrera singled to right field off A.J. Cole in the top of the fifth. He stole second base and scored on Darick Hall’s double. Herrera bounced out to second in his final at-bat.
“He looked pretty normal for his first game, I thought,” Girardi said.
Girardi said Herrera, like most Phillies position players, will probably be in the lineup every other day as spring training gets underway. Herrera said he just wants to work hard, play hard and be a good teammate.
“It’s good to be a better player and a better person,” Herrera said. “I know people deserve a second chance. I was ready for this opportunity.”
