Odubel Herrera hits RBI single in 10th, Phils avoid sweep in Miami

After managing only one walk in the first three innings against Miami starter Elieser Hernandez, the Phillies' broke loose in the fourth. Harper homered, and Galvis hit a two-run drive for a 3-1 lead.

Harper, who enjoyed a surge at the plate in August, began the day with only a single in eight at-bats in the first two games of the series.

Despite losing the series after coming to Miami riding a six-game winning streak, Harper said the team can go to Milwaukee with confidence.

""We didn't play well at all, myself included, but it's time to put this series behind us," Harper said. "(Kennedy) was dominant those last two innings, and our bullpen as a whole got the job done today."

De La Cruz recovered nicely after being hit by a pitch in his first at-bat, connecting for a solo homer in the fourth.

Miami took an early lead against Sam Coonrod, a reliever who went 1 1/3 innings in his first major league start, on a bases-loaded grounder by Isan Diaz in the second inning.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly said he was pleased with the series win and the way the team battled throughout Sunday's game.