October means everything pumpkin. And there's plenty of tasty ways to incorporate the winter squash in countless recipes. From making bread, pie, soup and even roasting the seeds, a well-stocked kitchen surely comes in handy.

No matter what the finished product will be, slicing through the pumpkin's thick rind requires a large, serrated knife and a scoop is a must for removing its inner flesh.

You can't enjoy roasted pumpkin seeds, tasty pumpkin bread or a sweet pie without essential baking tools.