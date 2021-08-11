 Skip to main content
Oct. 31, 2013 at Boardwalk Hall
Oct. 31, 2013 at Boardwalk Hall

Phish review

Phish performs during Halloween in 2013 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

SET 1

Heavy Things, The Moma Dance, Poor Heart, Back on the Train, Silent in the Morning, Kill Devil Falls, Mound, Free, Camel Walk, Stash, Golgi Apparatus, Bathtub Gin.

SET 2

Wingsuit, Fuego, The Line, Sing Monica, Waiting All Night, Wombat, Snow, Devotion To a Dream, 555, Winterqueen, Amidst the Peals of Laughter, You Never Know.

SET 3

Ghost, Carini, Birds of a Feather, Harry Hood, Bug, Run Like an Antelope.

ENCORE

Quinn the Eskimo

Notes: Phish broke its tradition of covering a classic album on Halloween in year's past by debuting brand new songs played during the second of three sets. The band labeled the album "Wingsuit," and a majority of the songs played this show appeared on the 2014 album "Fuego." During one of the songs, "Wombat," actor Abe Vigoda of "The Godfather" fame appeared onstage in a wombat costume. After the second set, the band played a parody video of scenes from "The Godfather."

