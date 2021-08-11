Oct. 31, 2013 at Boardwalk Hall

SET 1

Notes: Phish broke its tradition of covering a classic album on Halloween in year's past by debuting brand new songs played during the second of three sets. The band labeled the album "Wingsuit," and a majority of the songs played this show appeared on the 2014 album "Fuego." During one of the songs, "Wombat," actor Abe Vigoda of "The Godfather" fame appeared onstage in a wombat costume. After the second set, the band played a parody video of scenes from "The Godfather."