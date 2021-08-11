Oct. 31, 2013 at Boardwalk Hall

SET 1
Heavy Things, The Moma Dance, Poor Heart, Back on the Train, Silent in the Morning, Kill Devil Falls, Mound, Free, Camel Walk, Stash, Golgi Apparatus, Bathtub Gin.
SET 2
Wingsuit, Fuego, The Line, Sing Monica, Waiting All Night, Wombat, Snow, Devotion To a Dream, 555, Winterqueen, Amidst the Peals of Laughter, You Never Know.
SET 3
Ghost, Carini, Birds of a Feather, Harry Hood, Bug, Run Like an Antelope.
ENCORE
Quinn the Eskimo
Notes: Phish broke its tradition of covering a classic album on Halloween in year's past by debuting brand new songs played during the second of three sets. The band labeled the album "Wingsuit," and a majority of the songs played this show appeared on the 2014 album "Fuego." During one of the songs, "Wombat," actor Abe Vigoda of "The Godfather" fame appeared onstage in a wombat costume. After the second set, the band played a parody video of scenes from "The Godfather."