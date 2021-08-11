 Skip to main content
Oct. 31, 2010 at Boardwalk Hall
Phish review

SET 1

Frankenstein, Big Black Furry Creature from Mars, Ghost, Spooky, Divided Sky, Roses Are Free, Funky Bitch, Boogie On Reggae Woman, Stash, Character Zero.

SET 2

Fat Man in the Bathtub, All That You Dream, Oh Atlanta, Old Folks Boogie, Time Loves a Hero, Day or Night, Mercenary Territory, Spanish Moon, Dixie Chicken, Tripe Face Boogie, Rocket in My Pocket, Willin', Don't Bogart That Joint, A Apolitical Blues, Sailin' Shoes, Feats Don't Fail Me Now.

SET 3

Down with Disease, Back on the Train, Gotta Jibboo, Camel Walk, Suzy Greenberg, Wilson, Harry Hood, The Horse, Silent in the Morning, You Enjoy Myself.

ENCORE

Julius.

Notes: Phish's musical costume this night was the Little Feat live album "Waiting for Columbus," which featured classic songs such as "Fat Man in the Bathtub," "Spanish Moon" and "Dixie Chicken." That was played during the second set of a three-set show. The band was also joined on stage by musicians Giovanni Hidalgo (percussion), and horn players Aaron Johnson, Stuart Bogie, Ian Hendrickson-Smith, Michael Leonhart and Eric Biondo. At the conclusion of the second set, the entire band marched the perimeter of the floor.

