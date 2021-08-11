Oct. 30, 2010 at Boardwalk Hall

SET 1

SET 2

ENCORE

Notes: This show famously featured the "Zeppelin Tweezer" in the second set, when the band played parts of a handful of Led Zeppelin classics in the middle of their hit song "Tweezer," from "Thank You" to "Stairway to Heaven." During the first set, they played "Whole Lotta Love" in the middle of another Phish staple, "Chalk Dust Torture," and teased other Zeppelin tunes throughout the night. With this being the night before their popular Halloween show in which they play an entire album during the second of a three-set show, these teases fueled heavy rumors of the band covering a Led Zeppelin album.