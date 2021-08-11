 Skip to main content
Oct. 30, 2010 at Boardwalk Hall
Oct. 30, 2010 at Boardwalk Hall

Phish

Phish bassist Mike Gordon during the band's three-night stand in October 2010 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

SET 1

Kill Devil Falls, Cavern, Foam, Guelah Papyrus, Chalk Dust Torture/Whole Lotta Love/Chalk Dust Torture, Ha Ha Ha, Walk Away, Wolfman's Brother, Undermind, Bathtub Gin, The Squirming Coil.

SET 2

Tube, Possum, Tweezer/Heartbreaker/Tweezer/Ramble On/Thank You/Tweezer/Stairway to Heaven, Halley's Comet, Also Sprach Zarathustra, David Bowie, Show of Life, Backwards Down the Number Line, Good Times Bad Times.

ENCORE

Sleeping Monkey, Tweezer Reprise.

Notes: This show famously featured the "Zeppelin Tweezer" in the second set, when the band played parts of a handful of Led Zeppelin classics in the middle of their hit song "Tweezer," from "Thank You" to "Stairway to Heaven." During the first set, they played "Whole Lotta Love" in the middle of another Phish staple, "Chalk Dust Torture," and teased other Zeppelin tunes throughout the night. With this being the night before their popular Halloween show in which they play an entire album during the second of a three-set show, these teases fueled heavy rumors of the band covering a Led Zeppelin album.

