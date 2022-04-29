OCHS student turns barrier into a plan to help others

OCEAN CITY — Kierstyn “Kiki” Kuehnle has no problem pulling back her long brown hair to show off her bright pink hearing aid in her right ear.

“Pink is my signature color,” she says with a big smile.

The 18-year-old Ocean City High School senior was born completely deaf in her left ear and has a partial hearing loss in her right ear.

While some might perceive the hearing loss as a barrier in their life, Kuehnle has found a way to catapult her disability into an action plan to help others with hearing loss. Through her association with the Hearing Loss Association of America, Kuehnle along with friends and family have raised $170,000 over the past six years. This past year alone, she raised $42,000. The main fundraiser is the annual Walk4Hearing, but Kuehnle has done bake sales, speaking events and more to raise funds. Ocean City Tabernacle is one of the locations where the teen has spoken about her hearing loss and her passion to help others.

Of the funds raised, 60% goes to HLA and the balance is able to be directed to the cause chosen by the team.

This year, Kuehnle was able to donate $16,294 to the Ocean City Tabernacle for the purchase of technology for the hearing impaired. Houses of worship are beautiful structures, but do not always have the best acoustics. The funds raised by Kuehnle and Team Kiki will help to make sure everyone can connect to the message and the music by providing assistive listening solutions. Made by Listen Technologies, the new hearing assistance system at the Tabernacle will consist of individual receivers with earplugs that are Bluetooth synchronized with a transmitter in the sound system.

Pastor Jay Reimer explained, “We are committed to using all of the funds raised by Kiki to assist our hearing-impaired attendees. We are also exploring the use of equipment that could provide closed captioning for those attending services and community events at the Tabernacle who are completely deaf.”

Pastor Reimer added, “Helping to reach people with hearing loss is close to my heart. My mother was sick as a child and lost her hearing. She wore hearing aids in both ears and really struggled to hear. This is something that would have helped her be more connected.”

Kuehnle is passionate about her goal of helping bring the tools to aid those with hearing deficits.

“This will reduce the stigma attached to being deaf and help people in the deaf community feel more connected and included. They will know they can come here to the Tabernacle for services or for one of the many city-wide events held here and they will not have to feel different, they will come and enjoy it and be a part of it like everyone else,” said Kuehnle. “That touches my heart and fuels me to advocate even more.”

Lauren Kuehnle, Kiki’s mother, has been her advocate and knew something was amiss even before she had been diagnosed with her hearing loss.

“Kiki has taken the approach of turning lemons into lemonade. Her compassion to help others makes me so proud,” said Lauren Kuehnle.

Before she raised the funds to help those with hearing loss at the Ocean City Tabernacle, she helped other kids in the deaf community. The first year Team Kiki raised funds for the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia audiology department. Then she turned her sights closer to home by providing speaker systems for the individual classrooms in the district’s schools. She is active with the ASL (American Sign Language) Club at OCHS.

On April 14, the teen visited the after-school program at OC Tabernacle where more than 100 local kids from kindergarten through middle school come at the end of their school day. She explained about her fundraising and how much money she raised for hearing-impaired technology at the Tabernacle.

Kuehnle connected with all the students, but particularly with the middle schoolers, asking them what they were passionate about and what they would like to be able to help to bring about change.

“I am so glad God gave me the idea to be a role model for other kids,” the high school senior told the middle school students. “You can take a negative and turn it into a positive.”

Students shared their ability to “sign” their names and talk about groups they would like to help before giving Kuehnle high fives after her presentation. The Oscar-winning film “CODA” may have brought families in the deaf community to center stage, individuals such as Kuehnle are the boots on the ground advocating for technology to advance inclusion for all.

The new hearing-assisted technology will be in place and ready to use when the summer season begins at the Ocean City Tabernacle, Memorial Day weekend with guest speaker Kirk Cameron. Over the course of the summer the Tabernacle has many guest speakers lined up. They also host numerous Ocean City events including Miss Night in Venice, movie nights, Memorial Day ceremony, Ocean City town meeting, OCHS baccalaureate, First Night events and many more. Visit octabernacle.org for more events.

To learn more about Hearing Loss Association of America, visit hearingloss.orgOCH