 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OceanFirst Foundation awards grant to The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore

  • 0
110722-pac-hom-jfsgrantphoto1.jpg

OceanFirst Foundation Executive Director Katherine Durante presents a $12,500 check to Jewish Family Service CEO Andrea Steinberg to support The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore.

 JEWISH FAMILY SERVICES OF ATLANTIC,

& CAPE MAY COUNTIES, PROVIDED

OceanFirst Foundation recently presented a $12,500 grant to benefit The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties.

With nearly 200 members, including 25 Holocaust survivors in the region, the Village provides programs and services including care coordination, transportation, intergenerational events, grocery shopping and delivery, and friendly phone check-ins for older adults in the area.

For more information on The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore, call 609-287-8872 or visit jfsvillagebytheshore.org.

— Press staff reports

— Press staff reports

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death Saturday. They did not provide any immediate further comment. A sheriff's official says deputies responding to reports of a medical emergency found a person deceased at the home in Lancaster. Aaron Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, performed as an opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother’s boy band, and appeared on the family’s reality series, “House of Carters.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News