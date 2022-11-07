OceanFirst Foundation awards grant to The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore

OceanFirst Foundation recently presented a $12,500 grant to benefit The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties.
With nearly 200 members, including 25 Holocaust survivors in the region, the Village provides programs and services including care coordination, transportation, intergenerational events, grocery shopping and delivery, and friendly phone check-ins for older adults in the area.
For more information on The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore, call 609-287-8872 or visit jfsvillagebytheshore.org.
— Press staff reports